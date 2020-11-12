At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Science and Technology held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 12 to receive the draft Vietnamese history after five years of compilation.



The draft history comprises 25 volumes of general history and five volumes of event chronicles.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac said the project, funded by National Foundation for Science and Technology Development, was carried out by nearly 300 scientists from research institutes and universities, mostly those in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Ho Chi Minh City.



He added that it is the first time a project has received great attention from scholars at home and abroad and the public.



Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highlighted the significance of the national scientific project, saying that it is part of efforts to reach the final step of publishing an encyclopedia of Vietnamese national history.



He also lauded tireless dedication made by historians, including late Professor Phan Huy Le, for the compilation./.