Science, technology, innovation to contribute over 50% to agricultural growth by 2030
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is striving to increase the proportion of science, technology and innovation’s contributions to the sector’s growth by over 50% by 2030 through research, transfer and application activities.
The number of businesses engaged in innovation will account for 60% of the total working in the sector by 2025, and 85% by 2030.
The number of businesses engaged in innovation will account for 60% of the total working in the sector by 2025, and 85% by 2030.
The sector will support the construction and development of at least 200 hi-tech agricultural enterprises nationwide, and 50-100 high-tech agricultural zones in the agro-ecological ones.
More efforts will be made to turn science, technology and innovation into a breakthrough to strongly develop Vietnam's agricultural economy; transform to a green and environmentally sustainable growth model; and improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the industry.
The MARD will also strengthen public-private partnership in scientific research technology development and innovation; and mobilise resources from state budget, businesses and the community for these works.
At the same time, it will create conditions for enterprises and economic sectors to participate in research, complete technology and transfer or purchase technology inside and outside the country./.