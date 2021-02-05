A scene from Gai Gia Lam Chieu V – Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia (Camellia Sisters - Living Like Royalty), a film about love and women which will be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film, produced by MAR6 Pictures, was scheduled to be in cinemas during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. (Photo courtesy of the producer)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Gai Gia Lam Chieu V – Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia (Camellia Sisters - Living Like Royalty), a film about love and women, will be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the producer MAR6 Pictures has announced in HCM City.

The film was scheduled to be in cinemas during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Its official trailer was released on YouTube in December and has attracted more than 1.7 million viewers.

“We decided to delay our film’s release until after Tet because we wanted to guarantee the success of ticket sales,” said a representative of the film’s producer.

The producer worked with the film’s distributor, Lotte Entertainment, to make the decision.

Gai Gia Lam Chieu V – Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia is the fifth edition of the chick-flick series called Gai Gia Lam Chieu (The Tricky Ladies) by young directors Bao Nhan and Nam Cito.

It has attracted A-list actresses Le Khanh, Hong Van, and Kaity Nguyen who have helped to attract fans since the staff began filming their first scenes in Hue city.

The producer spent 46 billion VND (2 million USD) on production.

Since the debut of the series in 2016, the producers have revealed each new edition at Tet. Last year, Gai Gia Lam Chieu 3 (The Royal Bride) earned 165 billion VND (7.1 million USD) in ticket sales.

“Although everything was prepared, we had to postpone our filming in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the film’s director Nam Cito. “To live in the unfortunate time of COVID-19 is to always prepare for the worst scenarios.”

“We’re sorry. We hope our fans and audiences share and support our business,” he added.

Dozens of drama shows and concerts scheduled in the city before and during Tet have also been canceled.

“We lost several hundred millions of dong on marketing and advertising our show on local media. However, we felt the need to postpone our show, Rap Viet All-Star Live Concert, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among all artists and audiences,” said a representative of DatVietVAC, the producer of Rap Viet All-Star Live Concert.

The concert was scheduled for January 30. The event has attracted more than 50 rappers, singers and dancers, including stars Binz, Wowy and De Choat./.