The camp is part of activities to mark Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022. It attracts many sculptors and painters from the two countries.

Artists at the camp make works based on typical images and symbols of the Vietnam-Laos special friendship over the years.

Works are being displayed at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos until the end of this year, so that Lao people and the Vietnamese community in the country can understand more about the special friendship between the two sides./.

VNA