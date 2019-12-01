Cyclist Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh at the finish line (Photo: VNA)

On the first official competition day of December 1, cyclist Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh triumphed at the women's cross country mountainbike, bagging the first gold medal for Vietnam at the regional sport event. Her teammate Ca Thi Thom won the silver medal.

The second gold medal was won by Nguyen Duc Hoa and Nguyen Thi Hai Yen in dancesport’s quickstep (Photo: VietnamPlus)

The second gold medal was won by Nguyen Duc Hoa and Nguyen Thi Hai Yen in dancesport’s quickstep. The pair previously brought home two silver medals in tango and Viennese waltz.



Meanwhile, weightlifter Vuong Thi Huyen clinched a gold medal in the women’s 45-kg event with a lift of 172 kg. It is also her first gold ever at a SEA Games.

Vuong Thi Huyen (centre) at the winners' podium (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's first medal at this year's regional sporting event was a bronze medal of wushu martial artist Tran Thi Minh Huyen.

Wushu artist Tran Thi Minh Huyen (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation to the SEA Games 30 comprises 856 members, including 568 athletes competing in 40 sports. Vietnam aim to bring home at least 65 gold medals, particularly gaining excellent achievements in such Olympic sports as track and field, swimming, artistic gymnastics, fencing and wrestling./.

VNA