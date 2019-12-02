SEA Games 30: Vietnam maintains 2nd position
Vietnam maintained the second spot in the medal tally of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) at the Philippines as of December 2, with kurash being the country’s goldmine.
Le Duc Dong bags the first gold medal for Vietnam on the second official competition day in the final of kurash men’s -66 kg (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam maintained the second spot in the medal tally of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) at the Philippines as of December 2, with kurash being the country’s goldmine.
Le Duc Dong bagged the first gold medal for Vietnam on the second official competition day after beating his rival from the hosts Philippines 3-0 in the final of men’s -66 kg.
Le Duc Dong bagged the first gold medal for Vietnam on the second official competition day after beating his rival from the hosts Philippines 3-0 in the final of men’s -66 kg.
Tran Thi Thanh Thuy and Vu Ngoc Son triumphed in the women’s 70 kg and men’s -73 kg, respectively. Afterwards, Bui Minh Quan earned the sixth gold medal in kurash in the men’s -81 kg event.
Nguyen Thi Lan (in green) concludes a big day for Vietnam’s kurash with a gold in the women’s -70 kg (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Lan concluded a big day for Vietnam’s kurash with a gold in the women’s -70 kg.
One day earlier, Tran Thuong earned a gold medal in men’s -90 kg, while Hoang Thi Tinh won the second gold in kurash for Vietnam in women’s -52 kg after beating her rival from the Philippines.
Vietnamese kurash martial artists snatched up to seven out of the total 15 gold medals of the delegation as of 8pm on December 2. In addition, athletes of the country have so far earned 20 silver and 16 bronze medals.
According to the SEA Games 30’s official website, the hosts Philippines temporarily ranked first with 38 gold, 20 silver and 13 bronze medals. The third and fourth places went to Malaysia (10 gold, two silver and seven bronze medals) and Indonesia (six gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals).
SEA Games 30 officially kicked off on November 30 and is set to wrap up on December 12, with the participation of athletes from the 11 Southeast Asian nations. About 8,750 athletes are competing in 56 sports./.
One day earlier, Tran Thuong earned a gold medal in men’s -90 kg, while Hoang Thi Tinh won the second gold in kurash for Vietnam in women’s -52 kg after beating her rival from the Philippines.
Vietnamese kurash martial artists snatched up to seven out of the total 15 gold medals of the delegation as of 8pm on December 2. In addition, athletes of the country have so far earned 20 silver and 16 bronze medals.
According to the SEA Games 30’s official website, the hosts Philippines temporarily ranked first with 38 gold, 20 silver and 13 bronze medals. The third and fourth places went to Malaysia (10 gold, two silver and seven bronze medals) and Indonesia (six gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals).
SEA Games 30 officially kicked off on November 30 and is set to wrap up on December 12, with the participation of athletes from the 11 Southeast Asian nations. About 8,750 athletes are competing in 56 sports./.