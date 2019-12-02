Culture - Sports AFF lauds Vietnam’s goal in victory over Indonesia Vietnam showed their pedigree and quality to win their first gold medal in men’s football in the victory over Indonesia on December 1 at the ongoing 30th Southern Asian Games (SEA Games 30), said the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Culture - Sports Over 2,000 runners join Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019 More than 2,000 runners participated in the Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2019, the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on December 1.