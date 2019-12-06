SEA Games 30: Vietnam secures golds in tennis, cycling, canoeing
Ly Hoang Nam claims the first-ever gold medal for Vietnamese tennis at SEA Games. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has earned two gold medals in tennis and cycling, at the SEA Games 30 on December 6.
In the morning, Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam beated his country fellowman Danial Cao Nguyen in straight sets 6-2 and 6-4 in the men’s singles final to claim a gold medal. In the man single’s category, Nguyen is the games’ top seed and Ly third.
In the lady’s group, Savanna Nguyen lost to Indonesia’s second seed Aldila Sutjiadi to bag a silver.
Just an hour after, cyclist Nguyen Thi That brought home gold in the women’s road race.
Pham Thi Hong won the first medal for Vietnam’s track and field after finishing third in the women’s marathon.
Into the afternoon, Truong Thi Phuong came first in the women’s canoe single 500m to pocket a gold medal. Her male teammates earned a silver in men’s K1 – 1,000m and a bronze in men’s double C2 - 1,000m.
In 3m springboard diving, Ngo Phuong Mai only got a bronze. With 241.25 points./.