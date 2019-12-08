SEA Games 30: Vietnam wins first golds in archery
Hanoi (VNA) – Archers Loc Thi Dao, Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Thi Phuong won the first gold medal for Vietnam’s archery team at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines on December 8.
The Vietnamese trio defeated their Myanmar rivals 6 – 2 at the women’s team one-string bow final.
At the women’s individual one-string bow event, Loc Thi Dao took home a gold medal after she defeated the Myanmar archer rival 6-2.
Then, Loc and her teammate Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu won another gold medal at the mixed doubles one-string bow event.
Pham Thi Thu Trang also nabbed a gold after she finished first at the women’s 10,000m race walk at 52:59:45.
Pham Thi Hue conquered the women’s 10,000m race at 36:23:44 to bring another gold while her teammate Pham Thi Hong Le settled for a silver.
Three other gold medals in track-and-fields went to Nguyen Thi Oanh at the women’s 1,500m race, Duong Van Thai at the men’s 1,500m race, and Le Tu Chinh at the women’s 100m race.
Also on the day, the Vietnamese sports delegation brought home five more golds in different sports.
The gold medalists are Nguyen Thanh Duy at the men’s under-60kg category (Karate), trio karatekas Luu thi Thu Uyen, Le Thi Khanh Ly and Nguyen Thi Phuong at the women’s team kata, fencers at the men’s epee team event, Bui Yen Ly at the women’s 54kg (Muay Thai), and Ngo Dinh Nai at the one-cushion carom billiards.
In addition, Vietnam secured two more silver golds in rowing, with Nguyen Van Ha and Nhu Dinh Nam finishing second at the men’s lightweight double sculls while Le Thi Hien and Pham Thi Hue being runner-ups at the women’s pair event.
Vietnamese athletes are scheduled to compete in 21 sports on December 8.
At 5pm of December 8 (Vietnam time), Vietnam won a total of 59 gold medals./.