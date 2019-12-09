SEA Games 30: Vietnam’s female football team wins gold medal
The Vietnamese female football players became the champion of women’s football at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after defeating Thailand 1-0 in the match in Manila on December 8.
In second minute of the extra time, forward Pham Hai Yen (12) headed in the goal from close range after an indecisive clearance of Vietnam's freekick by a Thailand's player (Photo: VNA)
The only goal in the extra time was enough for Vietnam's women to defend their gold medal (Photo: VNA)
A fight for the ball during the match (Photo: VNA)
This is the sixth time Vietnam has won gold medal at SEA Games' women football (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese team celebrates their victory (Photo: VNA)
