SEA Games 31: 16-year-old Thai runner expected to shine across races
Puriphon Boonsorn, 16, is expected to earn three gold medals for Thailand in athletics competitions at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
Puriphon Boonsorn (Photo: newsbeezer.com)Hanoi (VNA) - Puriphon Boonsorn, 16, is expected to earn three gold medals for Thailand in athletics competitions at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
This runner will participate in three events at the biennial sport tournament – the men's 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.
Considered a sprint sensation, Boonsorn is 1.83 m tall and weighs 70 kg – an ideal body shape for an athlete.
Recently, he bagged the gold medal in the 200 metres at Thailand’s National Games with a time of 20.58 seconds.
From athletics events at the last edition of SEA Games, Thailand won 12 gold, 11 silver, and bronze medals, behind Vietnam which secured 14 gold medals./.