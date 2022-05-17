Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese swimmers set record in men's freestyle relay event The Vietnamese swimming team set a new record at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), with a time of 7 minutes and 16.31 seconds, wining a gold medal in the men's freestyle 4x200m relay event on on May 17, the 4th day of competition.

Culture - Sports First Vietnamese woman reaches summit of Mount Everest Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, also known as Celine Nha Nguyen, has become the first Vietnamese woman to conquer the summit of Mount Everest, according to Nepal-based mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks.