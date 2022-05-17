SEA Games 31: Another gold medal for Vietnam from canoeing
Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Thi Huong has secured one more gold medal at SEA Games 31 for Vietnam after her excellent performance in the women's canoe singles event on May 17.
Surpassing her Thai, Indonesian and Myanmar rivals, Huong completed the race in 5 minutes 0.752 second.
Busting with joy, the Vietnamese athlete hoped her gold will make more people know about the sport and encourage her teammates in their competitions.
As part of the Games, 19 canoeing/kayak events are scheduled for May 17 – 21, with contestants coming from eight regional nations.
Also on May 17, Vietnam came second in the women’s kayak four 1,000m event, with Thailand and Indonesia bagging gold and bronze medals, respectively.
Meanwhile, in the male category, Vietnam failed the qualifications of the canoe double 1,000m and kayak double 1,000m events, but temporarily took the lead after the semi-finals of the kayak singles 1,000m and kayak four 1,000m events./.