SEA Games 31: badminton world champion and his golden dream
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in action against Japan's Koki Watanabe during their men's singles match in the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 at Muntinlupa, the Philippines, on Apr 28, 2022. (Photo: AP)Hanoi (VNA) - Loh Kean Yew, who was crowned badminton world champion last December, desires to shine at Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), and this year's Games held in Vietnam will be the Singaporean athlete’s fourth which he holds particularly close to his heart.
"SEA Games is one of the Games where you can represent Singapore with the rest of the contingent. It'll feel different," the world No. 10 told Channel News Asia.
Loh has never won a gold in SEA Games. He secured a silver in 2019, losing to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the final.
"I've gotten bronze and silver in the individual event, but have never gotten gold before. Naturally, that is my goal, my target," he said.
The last time Singapore won the men's singles at the SEA Games was in 1983 on home soil, courtesy of Wong Shoon Keat./.