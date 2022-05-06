SEA Games 31: Football coaches hail facilities at Thien Truong Stadium
Head coach of Singapore's U23 team Nazri Nasir speaks at the press conference on May 6. (Photo: VNA)Nam Dinh (VNA) – Teams competing in Group B of the men’s U23 football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held a joint press conference in the northern province of Nam Dinh on May 6.
Addressing the event, Cambodia coach Ryu Hirose lauded Nam Dinh’s efforts to prepare accommodation and training facilities for the teams. He said that on his first visit to Thien Truong Stadium, the venue for Group B matches, he found the quality of pitch and facilities at the stadium very high.
Meanwhile, Laos coach Michael Weis thanked local football fans for encouraging the Lao team, stressing that their support would offer a boost to his players.
Praising the infrastructure at Thien Truong, Malaysia coach Brad Maloney said all the teams have a chance to progress from the group stage, but Thailand are the strongest team in the group.
Singapore coach Nazri Nasir said that although a number of his players had been ruled out of the squad, Singapore have the quality to reach the final.
At the same time, Thailand coach Mano Polking said his team are aiming of a gold.
Group B matches will start on May 7 with Singapore facing Laos, and Thailand taking on Malaysia./.