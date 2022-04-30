Hanoi sets a target of welcoming around 3.2 million tourists in the second quarter of this year. (Photo: VNA)

Notably, the Hanoi Tourism Festival is slated for May 13-15 on Dinh Tien Hoang street and adjacent streets, and the Hanoi Cuisine and Craft Village Tourism Festival is scheduled for May 19-23 on Le Quang Dao street, Nam Tu Liem district.To welcome SEA Games 31 guests, the municipal tourism authority has held three training courses targeting staff of lodging facilities and those involving community-based tourism.To date, the Department of Culture and Sports has made eight short films featuring the city’s culture, cuisine and craft villages, which will be screened at tourist accommodations.Hanoi sets a target of welcoming around 3.2 million tourists in the second quarter of this year, including 150,000-200,000 foreigners./.