Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 deemed Vietnam’s golden opportunity to boost tourism Hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is viewed as a “golden opportunity” for Vietnam to popularise its nature and people and to promote its reputation internationally, according to Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu.

Culture - Sports Late painter breaks his own record at auction Late Vietnamese painter Le Pho (1907-2001) has achieved a new record with the sale of Figures in a Garden, a three-panel painting that was originally displayed at a 1973 exhibition in Palm Beach.