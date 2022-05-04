SEA Games 31: Indonesia a formidable opponent for Vietnam’s U23 team
The Indonesian U23 men’s football team promises to pose a serious challenge to Vietnam when they meet on May 6.
The Indonesian footballers arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on May 3 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian U23 men’s football team promises to pose a serious challenge to Vietnam when they meet on May 6.
Coach Shin Tae-yong has a squad of 20 players, many of whom won silver medals at the ASEAN Football Championship (AFF Cup) in 2021.
Among them is rising star Ronaldo Joybera Junior Kwateh. The teenage striker plays for Madura United FC in Indonesia’sLiga 1 and is valued at 150,000 euros by Transfermarkt.
Two other talented players are centre back Elkan Baggott and right-back Asnawi Mangkualam. The former plays for Ipswich Town in the UK, while the latter is at the Republic of Korea's Ansan Greeners FC.
The three over-23 players are midfielder Ricky Kambuaya, defensive midfielder Marc Klok and centreback Fachruddin Aryanto.
Indonesia have put their trust in goalkeeper Ernando Ari, who performed well when Indonesia faced Australia in the 2022 AFC U23 Championship qualifier.
The Indonesian team has met the Vietnamese side twice in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 AFF Cup.
After a 4-0 defeat to Vietnam in the World Cup qualifying round, Indonesia improved to draw when they met again in the group stages of the AFF Cup in December 2021.
During the match, the Indonesian team showed their physical strength and fighting spirit, and lined up to nullify the Vietnamese players.
This draw gave Indonesia confidence and they will likely enter the match with a disciplined defensive ploy.
The two teams will hold two training sessions before they meet in the opening match of Group A at the 20,000-seat Viet Tri Stadium on May 6./.