SEA Games 31: Indonesia’s futsal players hold Vietnam to 1 - 1 draw
Vietnam tied 1 - 1 with Indonesia in a match of the first round of the men’s futsal at SEA Games 31 on May 11.
Vietnamese players (in red) in the match against Indonesia on May 11 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With support from nearly 5,000 spectators at the gymnasium of Ha Nam province, Vietnamese players made continuous attack attempts right from the match’s beginning.
Nguyen Minh Tri scored a goal for Vietnam early, and 1 - 0 was also the result of the first half through both teams spared no efforts to hit the ball into their opponents’ nets.
The team of Vietnam proactively played defence in the second half to keep the score. However, Indonesia with excitement and confidence launched many attacking phases to find the ball’s way to the goal of keeper Ho Van Y.
Despite Y’s excellent performance, Syauqi Saud of Indonesia still succeeded in scoring a leveling goal.
The game ended up in a 1 - 1 tie.
After the first round, Thailand is currently at the top position of the men’s futsal, respectively followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.
The next matches will take place between Indonesia and Malaysia at 1pm, and between Vietnam and Malaysia at 4pm on May 14./.