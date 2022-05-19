SEA Games 31: Karate brings Vietnam four golds on May 19
Do Thanh Nhan of Vietnam (red belt) during his match on the day. (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) – The Vietnamese karate team performed excellently on May 19, the second day of karate competition during the ongoing SEA Games 31, winning four more golds on the day.
The trio Nguyen Thi Phuong, Luu Thi Thu Uyen and Nguyen Ngoc Tram brought home the gold in women’s team kata.
Two female artists of Vietnam won gold, Bui Thi Thao in women’s kumite over 68kg and Ho Thi Thu Hien in women’s kumite under 68kg, while Do Thanh Nhan pocketed gold in men’s kumite under 84kg.
Meanwhile, the gold in women’s kumite under 55kg went to Sanyistyarani Cok Istri Agung (Indonesia) and Raghonathan Sharmendran (Malaysia) claimed gold in the men’s kumite under 75kg.
Besides the four golds, Vietnam also had two bronze medals on May 19.
During the day, Indonesia claimed one gold and four silvers, Malaysia one gold and two bronzes, the Philippines three bronzes, Thailand one silver and two bronzes, Cambodia three bronzes and Laos two silvers.
Karate competitions are taking place at the gymnasium of Ninh Binh province from May 18-20, with 15 sets of medals up for grab./.