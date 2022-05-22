Ly Hoang Nam in the men's tennis singles final at SEA Games 31 on May 22 (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The top two tennis players of Vietnam faced each other in the men’s singles final, held in Tu Son city of Bac Ninh province as part of SEA Games 31, on May 22.



As No. 1 in Southeast Asia, Ly Hoang Nam asserted his level by dominating his teammate, thus winning 6 - 1 in two sets and successfully defending his SEA Games gold medal.



Nam noted his triumph was partly thanks to good luck since Trinh Linh Giang had been tired after competing with the region’s leading players in the quarterfinal and semifinal.



For his part, Giang said the silver was beyond his expectation as he had only hoped for a bronze medal in the men’s singles. Besides, he also obtained a bronze in the men’s doubles.



Meanwhile, the bronze medal in the men’s singles belong to Yuttana Charoenphon of Thailand and Mick Lescure Sadettan of Laos./.