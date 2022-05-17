SEA Games 31: Malaysia concerned about medal standings
Table tennis players of Malaysia in a match with Vietnam at SEA Games 31 on May 17 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Concern over Malaysia’s standings on the medal tally chart has grown as the country dropped to sixth place at the end of the ninth day of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.
The national contingent has been in the top five spots in the biennial Games, except for the 1983 edition in Singapore, where Malaysia placed sixth.
With today’s meagre haul of three gold medals in pencak silat, gymnastics and athletics, Malaysia currently has 19 golds, 24 silvers and 44 bronzes, and is sixth, having dropped a spot from fifth at the start of the day.
As of May 16, Vietnam obtained 197 medals, including 88 golds, topping the tally and leaving other competitors far behind.
At the second place on the tally was Thailand with 36 gold medals, followed by the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, who secured 30, 24, 23, and 19 gold medals, respectively./.