Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Hanoi’s activities help promote country's image A series of activities have been organised in Hanoi towards SEA Games 31 in order to promote the image of Vietnam and the capital city as a friendly, hospitable, safe and attractive destination to international friends.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese dancesport team targets three gold medals at SEA Games 31 The Vietnamese dancesport team has set the target of winning three gold medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) that will take place in Vietnam from May 12-23, according to the national SEA Games 32 organising committee.

Culture - Sports Hanoi capital city gears up for SEA Games 31 Sixteen cultural and art programmes will be held in Hanoi’s districts from May 13 to 23 to celebrate the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).