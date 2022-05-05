SEA Games 31: Opening ceremony to spread solidarity spirit for stronger Southeast Asia
The My Dinh National Stadium, the venue of the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is slated for May 12 in Hanoi, promising to introduce the Vietnamese culture and traditions and disseminate the theme of SEA Games 31 - For a stronger South East Asia.
Taking place at the My Dinh National Stadium, it will feature a three-chapter art programme that showcases a friendly Vietnam, a strong Southeast Asia, and the solidarity and friendship of the ASEAN member states toward the building of the ASEAN Community.
At the 2-hour event, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will declare the official opening of the SEA Games 31 after a parade of the 11 delegations.
According to Tran Ly Ly, Acting Director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s department of performing arts and the director of the opening ceremony, the programme will be held at a 7,000m² stage, with the ceremony and festival parts interweaven. It draws the participation of thousands of artists, actors, and students.
Five grand scenes are set to be performed, reflecting bold Vietnamese and Southeast Asian culture. A highlight of the event will be the feature of advanced technologies, including mapping, augmented reality - AR, and extended reality – EX, among others.
Notably, the display of symbols of 40 sports will be in the form of Dong Ho folk paintings, a traditional craft of Vietnam, through graphic images.
The impressive event is expected to be rounded off with an enticing ensemble performance of the Games’ official song “Let’s shine”, which will gather popular Vietnamese musical artists, the saola mascot, 110 dancers, and 250 athletes. The song by composer Huy Tuan is about the people born with a mission to strive for new summits and leave behind difficulties on their journeys by passion and extraordinary efforts, and with support from friends. They together shine in the welcoming and hospitable atmosphere of host Vietnam.
Since the official song was launched, its audio record, sung in Vietnamese and English by well-known artists like Tung Duong, Van Mai Huong, Ho Ngoc Ha, Isaac, and Den Vau, has attracted a large number of listeners on digital platforms, the SEA Games 31 organising committee said.
The 20,000 tickets available for the ceremony will be distributed free of charge as invitation cards rather than sold as tickets. The organising committee said the tickets will be allocated to Government and international officials, foreign embassies in Vietnam, as well as fans. They have been reserved for seats in Stand A because Stand B will host performances during the ceremony.
SEA Games 31 is scheduled to officially take place from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi and 11 nearby locallities, featuring 40 sports.
The sport event has been postponed due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11 were originally scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2 last year./.