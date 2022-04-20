World SEA Games 31: Singapore names 27 players of men’s U23 football squad The Football Association of Singapore has named 27 players of the men’s under-23 national team who will travel to Vietnam to participate in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

World Singapore, New Zealand to set up partnership in green economy, climate change Singapore and New Zealand will be working more closely on the green economy and the fight against climate change, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during a joint press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on April 19.

World Indonesia runs trade deficit with Russia, Ukraine Indonesia's trade balance with Russia and Ukraine was in deficit due to the ongoing war, head of the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Margo Yuwono has stated.

World Indonesian economy forecast to grow 4.6 percent in 2022 The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war could cause Indonesia’s economy to decline to 4.6 percent this year, said Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo.