SEA Games 31: Philippines targets gold in weightlifting
The Philippines delegation expects to continue shining at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) scheduled for next month in Hanoi, Vietnam, as its weightlifting team is eyeing to pocket at least two gold medals.
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won Gold medal in the women's 55-kg weightlifting category at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will compete in the 55kg women’s category, while Olympian Nestor Colonia will lead the Philippine weightlifting team to compete in men’s divisions.
Other lifters to the biggest sports games in the region include Mary Flor Diaz, Rosegie Ramos, Margaret Colonia, Elreen Ann Ando, Vanessa Sarno, Kristel Macrohon, Fernando Agad Jr., Rowel Garcia, Lemon Denmark Tarro, John Paul Padullo, and John Dexter Tabique.
They are now with training in Rizal Memorial./.