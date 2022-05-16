World PM’s visit reaffirms Vietnam’s role in stabilising Southeast Asia: Indian daily The Economic Times, an Indian English-language daily, has posted a commentary on the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s working visit to the US and the UN, saying that the trip aims to reaffirm Vietnam’s role in stabilising Southeast Asia.

World ASEAN aims to develop global vaccine passport ASEAN member countries have voiced their support for digital technology convergence for developing a globally-accepted vaccine passport.

World US company pours 7 billion USD into Indonesia Air Products & Chemicals - a multinational industrial gas and chemicals manufacturer headquartered in the US, has carried out the first phase of its investment in projects worth 7 billion USD in Indonesia over the past two years.