SEA Games 31: Philippines-Thailand women’s football semifinal advanced
The women’s football semifinal between the Philippines and Thailand on May 18 will take place at 3:30pm instead of 4pm as initially scheduled, the SEA Games 31 organising committee has announced.
The match between Thai and Lao female footballers at Cam Pha Stadium on May 15 (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA)
It said as semifinals will go into extra time if the score is equal after the two official halves, this first semifinal may last longer and affect the time of the second one.
To ensure the interval between the two games is appropriate to the Games’ regulations, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) proposed advancing the match between the Philippines and Thailand to 3:30pm.
Meanwhile, the semifinal between Vietnam and Myanmar will still take place at 7pm the same day as scheduled.
At SEA Games 31, the women’s football attracts the participation of seven teams divided into Group A (Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia) and Group B (Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Singapore).
Both semifinals will be held at Cam Pha Stadium in Cam Pha city of Quang Ninh province./.