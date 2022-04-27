SEA Games 31: Reward for national chess team announced
The Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank - a partner that has been the main sponsor of the national chess championship for three consecutive years, announced its rewards for members of the national chess team participating 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 27.
Participants at the ceremony (Photo: http://hanoimoi.com.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) - The Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank - a partner that has been the main sponsor of the national chess championship for three consecutive years, announced its rewards for members of the national chess team participating 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 27.
Accordingly, the reward totals 300 million VND (over 13,000 USD), including 20 million VND for each gold medalist, 10 million VND for each silver winner, and 6 million VND for each bronze medalist.
The move has contributed to encouraging the team right before the send-off ceremony ceremony for the Vietnamese sports delegation to the regional sports event.
During SEA Games 31, chess competitions will take place at the Exhibition of Planning and Expo Centre in Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh from May 10-21.
The Vietnamese team consists of nine players namely Le Quang Liem, Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son, Tran Tuan Minh, Le Tuan Minh, Pham Le Thao Nguyen, Hoang Thi Bao Tram, Nguyen Thi Mai Hung, Vo Thi Kim Phung and Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong.
In particular, Le Quang Liem - the number 1 "seed" in the men's group at SEA Games 31, who just made a milestone victory over world champion Magnus Carlsen at Oslo Esports Cup in Norway, will compete in four individual and team events for the men’s rapid and blitz chess.
The Vietnamese national chess team topped the chess rankings of SEA Games 2003, 2005 and 2011.
It set a target of five gold medals at 10 categories of the sport at SEA Games 31./.