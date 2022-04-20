SEA Games 31: Singapore names 27 players of men’s U23 football squad
The brightest star of Singaporean football at present - striker Ikhsan Fandi - will also attend this SEA Games (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Football Association of Singapore has named 27 players of the men’s under-23 national team who will travel to Vietnam to participate in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.
Towards a goal of competing for a medal in men's football, Singapore bring to Vietnam a team of quality players, that has a combination between the strength of youths and experience of older players. Notably, the squad includes four overaged players, namely goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam, defenders Irfan Fandi and Zulfahmi Arifin, and midfielder Hami Syahin.
The brightest star of Singaporean football at present - striker Ikhsan Fandi - will also attend this Games.
Most of the 27 players will undergo a local centralised training camp from April 25 in preparation for the tournament before a final squad of 20 players is named ahead of the team’s departure on May 4.
Singapore is in Group B along with Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos. The Young Lions’ first game will be against Laos on May 7 before they take on record 16-time winner Thailand three days later. All Group B matches will be held at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh province./.