SEA Games 31: Singapore’s gymnasts put end to seven-year medal drought
The men’s gymnastics team of Singapore on May 13 grabbed its first medal since the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.
The team scored 297.65 points to secure a bronze at the ongoing SEA Games 31 while host Vietnam triumphed with 331.25 points at the competition held in Hanoi’s Quan Ngua Sports Palace.
Captain Terry Tay said regardless of the colour of the medal, it was a feat itself, saying that really has been a journey.
He was also part of the team that won bronze in the same event at the 2015 SEA Games but said the two moments could not be compared.
Each competition has its own charm and he was happy to have the current team behind him to push together, the Straits Times quoted the gymnast as saying.
