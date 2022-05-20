SEA Games 31: Thai weightlifter wins gold in women’s 49kg
With a total lift of 195kg, Thailand’s Khambao Surodchana won the gold medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at SEA Games 31 on May 19.
As the strongest contender, Surodchana successfully lifted 88kg in the snatch and 107kg in the clean and jerk to top the category.
Pham Dinh Thi of Vietnam earned silver with a total lift of 183kg (80kg in the snatch and 103kg in the clean and jerk), which was much better than her performance at previous tournaments.
The bronze medal went to Amis Ramos Rosegie of the Philippines with 179kg in total.
On the first day of weightlifting competitions on May 19, Vietnam brought home one gold medal in the men’s 55kg event and two silvers in the women’s 45kg and 49kg events.
The men’s 61kg and 67kg and the women’s 55kg and 59kg events will take place on May 20./.