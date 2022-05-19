SEA Games 31: Thailand wins gold medal in women's team badminton
Thailand’s badminton players grabbed a gold medal after defeating their Indonesian rivals in the final of the women’s team event at SEA Games 31 held at Bac Giang Gymnasium on May 18.
In the first match of the women’s singles, Pornpawee Chuchuwong of Thailand quickly defeated her Indonesian rival, Putri Kusuma Wardani, in the first two sets with scores of 21-16, 21-20, respectively.
In the second match of the women’s doubles, Thai players Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai obtained a win over Indonesian opponents Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhantiin righ the first two sets with scores of 21-16 and 21-12.
Supanida Katethong of Thailand also easily beat Indonesian player Stephanie Widjaja in the first two sets of the third match of the women’s singles.
With the 3-0 victory over Indonesia, the Thai players stood on the top podium in the women's team badminton category.
The silver went to the Indonesian team, while Vietnam and Singapore shared the bronze./.