SEA Games 31: Thailand's U23 men's team win 5-0 over Singapore
Thailand’s U23 men’s squad earned three points after a comfortable 5-0 victory over Singapore in the second match of Group B at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 9 night.
Thailand (in blue) have a comfortable 5-0 victory over Singapore in the second match of Group B at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 9 night. (Photo: VNA)Nam Dinh (VNA) - Thailand’s U23 men’s squad earned three points after a comfortable 5-0 victory over Singapore in the second match of Group B at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 9 night.
Thailand had most of the chances in the first 45 minutes, none of which found the net. The team scored the first goal in the last minute of the first half from the penalty spot.
The Thai players made the second goal just a few minutes into the second half, and continued raising the differences at the 51st, 67th and 81st minutes of the game.
Thailand gained three points after two matches while Singapore got only one./.