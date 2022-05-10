VFF official meets with female football players (Photo: https://www.seagames2021.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Acting President of Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan had a meeting with the Vietnamese women's football team on May 9 on the thresholds of the squad’s first match at the ongoing Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.



During the meeting, Tuan praised the team's training spirit and preparation for SEA Games 31, and their achievements in recent times, saying that the VFF will try to organise a training trip for the team in Germany at the end of this year or early next year.

Coach Mai Duc Chung briefed on the team’s preparation for SEA Games in recent times, noting that the female football players had a short training camp and friendly matches in the Republic of Korea (RoK).



The list of members has been decided with 20 official players and 2 backup ones, who are in good health and ready to enter the competitions of the regional sports event, Chung said.



At SEA Games 31, the Vietnamese squad will be in the Group A along with the Philippines and Cambodia. The team will have their opening match against the Philippines at Cam Pha stadium in northern Quang Ninh province on May 11.



Tuan said he belief that the players will defend their title at the event.



On behalf of the team, captain Huynh Nhu thanked the VFF for its support for the team, and promised to do their best to fulfill the set goal.



Tuan took the occasion to present gifts to each member of the team, and wished them success in SEA Games 31./.