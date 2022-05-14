SEA Games 31: Vietnam beat Malaysia 7-1 in men’s futsal
The Vietnamese men’s futsal team crushed their Malaysian rivals 7-1 in their second match at SEA Games 31, which took place in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 14.
Vietnam beat Malaysia 7-1 in men’s futsal at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) - The Vietnamese men’s futsal team crushed their Malaysian rivals 7-1 in their second match at SEA Games 31, which took place in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 14.
After a 1-1 draw with Indonesia in the first match, the Vietnamese squad showed their high determination in this match with Malaysia.
After a surprise goal by Muhammad Aidil Shahril of Malaysia in the second minute, Minh Tri equalised for Vietnam just one minute later.
Thinh Phat scored two more goals for Vietnam in the 5th and 14th minutes.
In the 18th minute, Quoc Nam scored the fourth goal for Vietnam and Manh Dung broke Malaysia’s net only 1 minute later.
In the second half, the Malaysian team almost failed to approach Vietnam’s net.
Thinh Phat and Duc Hoa scored two more goals in the second half, sealing a 7-1 victory for Vietnam’s men futsal team against Malaysia.
Previously, the men's futsal team of Indonesia also defeated Myanmar with a score of 6-0.
On the same day, U23 Singapore tied 2-2 with Malaysia in a match at the Thien Truong stadium in the northern province of Nam Dinh.
With this result, Malaysia got 7 points, while Singapore had 5 points after three matches in the first round./.