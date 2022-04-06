Groups A and B of men's football at the SEA Games 31 (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam are pooled in Group A of the men’s football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) together with Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste, as the result of a draw held in April 6.



Group B comprises of Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Laos.

The seed groups were based on teams’ performance at the two most recent SEA Games in 2017 and 2019. Vietnam and Thailand were in the top seed group.

Teams are to play each other in a round-robin format in the group stage and the top two of groups A and B will qualify for the semi-finals. Fixtures will be held at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho and Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh from May 6.

Meanwhile, Vietnam are in Group A in women’s football along with the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Vietnam won gold medals of both men's and women's football in the previous SEA Games.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.