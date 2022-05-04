SEA Games 31: Vietnam names 20 players of men’s U23 football squad
Head coach Park Hang-seo on May 4 named a final squad of 20 players for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Following his decision, four players – defender Dang Van Lam, midfielder Nguyen Duc Viet, and strikers Le Xuan Tu and Tran Van Dat will return to the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre to continue training with the Olympic team.
Goalkeeper Trinh Xuan Hoang will further train with the final squad as a standby player.
The four excluded in the list and others joining the training with the Olympic team must stand ready to be substitutes at SEA Games 31.
According to regulations, each participating squad is allowed to replace no more than 15 players in case of COVID-19 infections. However, the replaced members will not be permitted to return to the team in any circumstances, even after recovering from COVID-19.
The final list comprises goalkeepers Van Toan and Van Chuan; defenders Luong Duy Cuong, Tuan Tai, Van Xuan, Tien Long, Viet Anh, Le Van Do and Thanh Binh, midfielders Quang Nho, Hai Long, Huynh Cong Den, Hoang Anh and Trong Long, and strikers Van Tung, Thanh Minh and Manh Dung.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.