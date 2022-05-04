Culture - Sports Late painter breaks his own record at auction Late Vietnamese painter Le Pho (1907-2001) has achieved a new record with the sale of Figures in a Garden, a three-panel painting that was originally displayed at a 1973 exhibition in Palm Beach.

Culture - Sports Hanoi welcomes 550,000 visitors during the four-day holiday The capital city of Hanoi served over 550,000 tourists during the four-day holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), an almost 20-fold increase compared to that of 2020, according to the municipal Department of Tourism (DoT).