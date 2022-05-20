Culture - Sports World Vovinam Federation official speaks highly of Vietnam’s SEA Games 31 organisation Vice Chairman of the World Vovinam (Vietnamese martial arts) Federation and Chairman of the African Vovinam Federation Mohammed Djouadj has expressed his impression with Vietnam’s organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to which he is invited to serve as an international supervisor of the sport at the Games.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam exceeds gold medal target in taekwondo Pham Thi Thu Hien secured one more gold medal for the Vietnamese taekwondo team in the final of the women’s under-62kg Kyorugi event at the ongoing 31st SEA Games on May 19.