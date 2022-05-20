SEA Games 31: Vietnamese archers win four silver, one bronze medals in total
Vietnamese archer Nguyen Thi Hai Chau (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese archers have concluded their competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with four silver and one bronze medals.
On the last competition day on May 19, Le Phuong Thao failed to defeat her Singaporean rival and only won a silver medal in women’s single three-string bow event.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Hai Chau lost the bronze medal to Singaporean archer Madeleine Ong Xue Li in the same event.
In the men’s single three-string bow event, Nguyen Van Day returned empty-handed after losing to his Malaysian competitor.
At the same time, in the mixed team compound event, Tran Trung Hieu and Nguyen Thi Hai Chau could not bring home the bronze medal.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.