Culture - Sports Dien Bien Phu battle artwork to go on display in Hanoi To celebrate the 68th anniversary of the nation's greatest victory, the battle of Dien Bien Phu (May 7, 1954), a large-scale oil on canvas painting by Mai Duy Minh will go on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from May 7.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese finswimmers eye 6-8 gold medals Vietnam’s finswimming team is striving for 6-8 gold medals out of the 13 sets of medals in the discipline at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), topping the rank in this sport.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh ready for SEA Games 31 The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is now ready for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as all preparations for hosting seven sports have been completed, according to Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports.