SEA Games 31: Vietnamese pair pocket bronze in men’s tennis doubles
Vietnam’s Trinh Linh Giang and Pham Minh Tuan secured bronze in the men’s tennis doubles at SEA Games 31 on May 20.
Vietnam's tennis player Trinh Linh Giang. (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – Vietnam’s Trinh Linh Giang and Pham Minh Tuan secured bronze in the men’s tennis doubles at SEA Games 31 on May 20.
They lost in the semifinal in Bac Ninh province 4-6, 2-6 to Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey of the Philippines.
Vietnam’s tennis hopes now lie on Le Quoc Khanh, Nguyen Van Phuong, Ly Hoang Nam and Trinh Linh Giang.
Khanh and Phuong will face Francis Casey Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon of the Philippines in the other men’s doubles semifinals. Meanwhile, Nam and Giang will face Thai and Lao rivals in the men’s singles semifinals./.