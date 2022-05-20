Videos Late winner against Malaysia sends Vietnam into SEA Games final Vietnam left it late, but managed to defeat Malaysia 1-0 after extra time on May 19 in Phú Thọ Province to advance to the SEA Games men’s football final.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: U23 Thailand receive big bonus after beating Indonesia Thailand’s U23 team has been awarded a bonus after making it to the final of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), said Nualphan Lamsam, manager of the men's U23 team of Thailand.