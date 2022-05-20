SEA Games 31: Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian rowers win gold
Nguyen Thi Huong grabs a SEA Games gold medal in the women’s 500m canoeing singles on May 20. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Huong grabbed a gold medal in the women’s 500m canoeing singles at SEA Games 31 on May 20.
Meanwhile, in the women’s 500m doubles, Vietnam claimed a bronze. Thai rowers secured a gold, and Indonesian athletes earned a silver.
Vietnam fetched a silver in the women’s 500m kayak doubles. The gold medal went to Indonesia.
The canoeing/kayak competitions will continue in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 21.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger Southeast Asia”, features 40 sports with 523 events. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games will run until May 23./.