Culture - Sports Hanoi capital city gears up for SEA Games 31 Sixteen cultural and art programmes will be held in Hanoi’s districts from May 13 to 23 to celebrate the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Doping analysis contract at SEA Games 31 signed The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) on May 4 held a ceremony to ink a doping analysis contract at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the Organising Committee.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho, Nam Dinh ready for SEA Games 31 The northern provinces of Phu Tho and Nam Dinh, which house the venues for male’s football qualifying matches at SEA Games 31, have completed their related preparations, ready for the regional biennial tournament, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.