Badminton player Loh Kean Yew (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – Loh Kean Yew may have achieved great success becoming world champion after winning the World Badminton Championships last year, but the SEA Games gold medal continues to elude the Singaporean men’s singles ace.

He bagged a silver medal at the 2019 SEA Games and has set his sight on winning his first-ever gold at the biennial regional sporting event held in Vietnam this time.

The shuttler is competing at the 2022 Thomas Cup Finals until May 15.

Speaking with reporters, the world No.10 underlined that the SEA Games gold is his target and he will just try his best.

He made history when becoming the first Singaporean player to win the World Badminton Championships.

Badminton at SEA Games 31 will take place at Bac Giang Sports Competition Hall from May 16 to 22.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.