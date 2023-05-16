Vietnamese wrestler Can Tat Du (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese wrestlers delivered an outstanding performance, consecutively winning four golds at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 16.



In the men's 65kg category, Nguyen Xuan Dinh easily defeated his Indonesian rival, Hamka Hamka, with a score of 4-0 in the freestyle wrestling event to claim the gold medal.



In the men's 70kg category, Ngo The Sao continued to bring home a gold for Vietnam by beating Sihavong Dawson Stephen from Laos with a score of 4-1 in the final match.



In the 74kg category, Can Tat Du achieved four victories against rivals from Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Cambodia, earning a total of 25 points and winning a gold, marking the third consecutive gold medal for the wrestler from Hanoi.



In total, the Vietnamese wrestling team secured 13 golds./.