Culture - Sports Bamboo Airways sponsors national football, futsal teams Bamboo Airways has become the official transporter for Vietnam’s national football and futsal teams after the carrier and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) signed an cooperation agreement on April 19.

Culture - Sports Portrait by late Vietnamese painter sold for record 3.1 million USD An oil painting on canvas entitled Portrait de Mademoiselle Phuong (Portrait of Mademoiselle Phuong) by late painter Mai Trung Thu has sold at an auction for the highest price paid for Vietnamese art.

Culture - Sports National Clubs Shooting Championship 2021 The National Clubs Shooting Championship 2021 drew the participation of over 200 athletes from 12 different clubs from across the country. Competitors were involved in both the male and female categories, with various events featured throughout the course of the tournament, including the 50m rifle, 10m air rifle, 50m rifle three positions, and 10m air pistol.