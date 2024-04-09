Environment UNEP helps monitor plastic pollution in Vietnam The Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are building steps to implement a project on enhancing the capacity of plastic pollution management in Vietnam.

Environment Cat Ba National Park serves as a lung amid the ocean Cat Ba National Park stands as one of Vietnam and the world’s most expansive biosphere reserves, boasting rich value in both terrestrial and marine ecosystems and offering visitors the chance to explore its diverse flora and fauna and outdoor activities.

Environment Vietnam exerts efforts to reverse biodiversity decline trend In the face of biodiversity degradation risk, Vietnam has rolled out various measures, including completing the legal framework, to reverse the decline trend.

Environment EPR – a motive for Vietnam’s circular economic development: Norwegian diplomat The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is among the solutions that will help Vietnam realise its ambition of boosting the circular economy and green transition, according to Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam Mette Moglestue.