The fish trader (first, left) hands over the sea turtle on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

– The Hon Chong Port Border Guard Station under the Kien Giang Border Guard on April 9 coordinated with Kien Luong district’s Economic and Infrastructure Office in the southern province of Kien Giang to release a sea turtle to nature.The turtle, which is 45cm long, 35cm wide, and weighs 8kg, was found by a fish trader when he bought seafood. He then handed it over to the Hon Chong port border guards.Lieutenant Colonel Phan Thanh Cong, political officer of the Border Guard Station said that thanks to effective communication work, local people have a better awareness of protecting sea turtle s in particular and wildlife animals in general. Many local fishermen have voluntarily handed over rare and precious marine animals to return them to nature./.