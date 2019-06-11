The Ao dai (traditional long dress) pageant for spouses of Vietnamese diplomats in European countries in 2020 will be held in late May next year (Photo: VNA)

– The Ao dai (traditional long dress) pageant for spouses of Vietnamese diplomats in European countries in 2020 will be held in late May next year in Dresden city of Germany, according to the organising board.At a press briefing introducing the event, Pham Gia Hau, President of the Vietnamese Culture and Art Association in the Czech Republic, who is head of the organising board, said that the biennial pageant was first held in Prague, the Czech Republic in 2018, drawing special public attention.He said that this is a chance to honor women with positive contributions to the development of the Vietnamese community in Europe.Eligible contestants must be at least 35 years old, regardless their nationality, he said, expressing his hope that the event will help promote the beauty of Vietnam’s national dress Ao dai to international fiends, while strengthening the solidarity among the Vietnamese community.The 2020 pageant will feature Ao dai in Hanoi in the 1960s.The organising board plans to introduce the costume with its traditional and modified features through different periods of the country’s history.In the 2018 contest, Tran Hoang Mai Anh from Poland won the first prize for the 31-50 years old group, while Dang Bich Lan came first for the group of above 51 years old.The contest will be hosted alternately in European countries. During the event, a number of charity activities will be held.-VNA