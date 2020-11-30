Society Locals preserve value of Vietnamese brocade Preservation of traditional Vietnamese brocade helps not only highlight cultural values but also contribute to socio-economic development and improves the quality of life for ethnic minorities.

Culture - Sports Striker Nguyen Van Quyet dreams of Golden Ball award After being named the best player of the 2020 V.League 1 season, forward Nguyen Van Quyet is favourite to take the Vietnamese Golden Ball award for the first time in his career.

Culture - Sports Cong ethnics celebrate cockscomb flower festival “Tet hoa mao ga” (or the Cockscomb flower festival) is one of the most important celebrations of the Cong ethnic minority group in the north-western mountainous province of Dien Bien. It has been held for generations and reflects the distinctive cultural identity of the local people.