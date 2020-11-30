Second edition of book series on Vietnam’s ethnic groups launched
The second edition of the book series “Cac dan toc Viet Nam” (Ethnic groups of Vietnam) has been launched by Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House during a book exhibition in Hanoi.
The second edition of the book series “Cac dan toc Viet Nam” (Ethnic groups of Vietnam) is released by Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House in July 2020. (Photo: baodantoc.vn/VNA)
The exhibition was held to mark the publishing house’s 75th founding anniversary (December 5) and welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, the publishing house’s Acting Director and Editor-in-Chief Pham Chi Thanh sad the four-volume book series was compiled by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of Anthropology from 2012 – 2015. It was edited and published by the publishing house from 2016 – 2018 and its second edition was released in July 2020.
The book series won a second prize at the National Book Awards 2020, he noted.
The series becomes a valuable source for policy-makers to gain a better insight into each ethnic group in Vietnam and thus, adopt appropriate ethnic policies and further consolidate solidarity among Vietnamese people, Thanh said, adding that it is also an useful source of reference for scientists, researchers and students./.