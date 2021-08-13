Politics Vietnam hails recent developments in Somalia Deputy head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh hailed the recent developments in Somalia during the UN Security Council’s meeting on the Somali situation and activities of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on August 12.

World German journalist: Party chief’s article offers insight into Vietnam’s pathway to socialism German journalist Gerhard Feldbauer has said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s article “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the pathway toward socialism in Vietnam” has offered deep and thorough insights into the road chosen by Vietnam following the 1945 August Revolution, drawing public attention.

Politics Switzerland presents 13 tonnes of medical supplies to Vietnam An aid package of 13 tonnes of medical supplies from the Swiss Government is expected to arrive at Tan Son Nhat airport, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of August 13, the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland said, citing a notice from the Humanitarian Aid Agency under the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

Politics Vietnam always active member of UN: President Vietnam has been and will continue to be an active member of the international community and the United Nations (UN), affirmed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while hosting outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra in Hanoi on August 12.