Second session of 15th NA Standing Committee to open next week
A meeting of the NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee will convene its second session at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 17-18, the NA Office announced on August 13.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will deliver his opening remarks and preside over discussion sessions in turn together with NA Vice Chairmen.
The NA Standing Committee is expected to give opinions on several major issues.
The draft Law on Emulation and Reward (amended), the Government's report on the implementation of social insurance regimes and policies, and management and use of the social insurance fund in 2020 will be put on table, along with the consideration of principles, criteria and norms for the allocation of regular expenditure estimates of the state budget in 2022.
For supervision, the NA Standing Committee will consider the recommendation of the NA’s Ethnic Council on supervision over the delimitation of mountainous and highland areas; decide on the establishment of a thematic supervision team of the NA Standing Committee on the enforcement of law on citizen reception and settlement of complaints and denunciations from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2021, and the implementation of the committee’s resolutions on the arrangement of administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-2021 period.
It is also expected to review the first session of the 15th legislature, and give opinions on the preparations for the second session./.