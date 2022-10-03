An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee decided to expel Secretary of the Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Xuan Thang from the Party during the first working day of its sixth plenum in Hanoi on October 3.



In the Politburo’s report to the committee, Thang, who is also member of the Party Central Committee, was found to show degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle; violate Party regulations and State laws; violate regulations on the things that party members must not do and the responsibility of setting an example; causing serious consequences and great losses to the State budget, people and society; enabled the corruption case at the Hai Duong Centre for Disease Control; stirred public concern; and damaged the reputation of the Party organisation, administration, and the locality.

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency decided to detain and launch proceedings against Thang.

Based on suggestions from relevant agencies and the Politburo’s guideline on work arrangement for officials following discipline, the Party Central Committee also decided to relieve Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences Bui Nhat Quang and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc from their positions as members of the 13th Party Central Committee.

In the afternoon, the committee discussed in groups a project on continuing to build and perfect the law-governed socialist State in the new period.