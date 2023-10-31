Travel Night tour to Hanoi's Temple of Literature officially launched Tourists and locals in the capital city of Hanoi will have an opportunity to enjoy a feast of dazzling light and traditional music and a taste of quintessence of Vietnamese educational history while engaging in the night tour to the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in the heart of Hanoi.

Travel Sun Group invests in Ritz Carlton Reserve Hotel in Vietnam Sun Group and Marriott International, a globally-renowned hotel management corporation, signed a cooperation agreement on October 26 to bring two of the most opulent hotel brands in the world, namely Ritz Carlton Reserve and The Luxury Collection®, to the exquisite destination of Hon Thom Island.

Travel Hanoi mosaic bricks spotlighted on German travel site The capital city of Hanoi, boasting a treasure trove of historical and cultural values and impressive cuisine, is where all tourists can satisfy their cravings for history, art or natural landscapes, according to German travel news site reisreporter.de.