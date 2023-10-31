Self-drive tour pilot between Vietnam, China resumed
Vietnamese tourists are allowed to drive 600 kilometres into China on the Mong Cai – Dongxing – Fangcheng – Liuzhou – Guiline route. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The pilot of self-drive tours at border areas of Vietnam and China is resumed after a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The northern province of Quang Ninh recently approved a pilot programme on the management of personal vehicles from China to the border city of Mong Cai and vice versa through the Mong Cai International Border Gate.
Under the programme, which lasts until September 30, 2026, Vietnamese tourists are allowed to drive 600 kilometres into China on the Mong Cai – Dongxing – Fangcheng – Liuzhou – Guiline route. The cars must undergo sufficient procedures and get documents granted by the Chinese authorities, and follow the lead vehicles from the Chinese side.
Meanwhile, Chinese visitors are able to enter Vietnam's Mong Cai city and Ha Long city, and not allowed to stop at military zones and other restricted areas.
Cars with nine seats or less coming for tourism purposes are eligible to engage in the pilot programme. They must be examined by competent authorities of both sides, get transport licenses, have logo of tour organisers, and follow a predetermined route.
Each group must not exceed 10 automobiles, and is not allowed to stay more than five days for a travel permit. An extension of maximum three days are available in case of broken vehicles and traffic accidents with recognition from relevant authorities.
Earlier, the tours of this kind were piloted in September 2016. Until 2019, the time before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, there had been 35 cars carrying 108 Vietnamese tourists to China, and 424 with 1,443 Chinese visitors to Vietnam./.