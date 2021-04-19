Party and State leaders with NA female deputies of 14th tenure (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A seminar was held in Hanoi on April 19 to discuss promoting gender equality in the election of female deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.

Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh told the seminar that the rate of female deputies in the 14th legislature (26.72 percent) and People’s Councils for the 2016-2021 tenure was higher than those in previous tenures but yet to meet expectations.

According to the Law on the Election of Deputies to the NA and People’s Councils, the rate of female candidates for the elections of deputies to the NA and People's Councils must reach at least 35 percent, she said.

Permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that among 888 candidates nominated by localities, female candidates for lawmakers accounted for 48.65 percent, deputies of provincial-level People’s Councils 41.76 percent, and those in district-level and communal-level People’s Councils 42.36 percent and 39.05 percent, respectively.

He hoped that the rate of elected female deputies will meet the requirements of the Politburo’s Resolution No 11 on women’s affairs during the country’s industrialisation and modernisation.

Man suggested that female candidates be aware of their strengths to present action plans succinctly and persuasively.

Female candidates at the seminar also learned about communications and personal branding skills and had their questions answered relating to difficulties in the election.

The event will last till April 20./.