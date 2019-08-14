Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment held an international seminar in Hanoi on August 14 to discuss urban solid waste management to meet demand for circular economic development.



The event attracted policy experts from the Republic of Korea, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, and the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan said the development of circular economy, with a focus on recycling of scraps and garbage, is considered a measure for sustainable and eco-friendly development.



Urban solid wastes in 2015 rose 1.6-folds from 2010. The volume is forecast to surge 2.37-folds by 2020 and 3.2-folds by 2025 while solid waste per capita will soar from 0.95kg in 2009 to 1.6kg by 2025.



Dr. Sunil Herat from Australia’s Griffith University said the United Nations Environment Programme has sent out a message that without actions, humans will spend a cost 5-10 times in the next decade to recycle wastes.



In 3R (reduce, reuse, recycle) relationship, he suggested adding repair function, meaning that manufacturers should offer easy-to-repair products, thus making it easier to effectively reuse them and mitigating solid wastes.



The official also proposed that countries should encourage private sector to join circular economy.-VNA