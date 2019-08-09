Illustrative image (Source: HR Online)

– Policies towards female employees and the promotion of gender equality as prescribed in the draft amended Labour Code were highlighted at a workshop in Hanoi on August 8.Dam Van Thoa, an official from the Vietnam Women’s Union, said many regulations of the Labour Code were adjusted towards practical gender equality and those causing job barriers to female labourers scrapped.The 14th National Assembly’s seventh session in June discussed the draft amended Labour Code, which includes a proposal to increase the retirement age that received a lot of public attention.In draft amendments, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) proposed raising the retirement age to 62 for men and 60 for women with two scenarios.In the first scenario, starting from January 1, 2021, the retirement age will be 60 and three months for men, and 55 and four months for women. An incremental three-month and four-month rise will be added to the retirement age for men and women, respectively, each successive year.In the second scenario, also starting from January 1, 2021, the retirement age will be 60 and four months for men, and 55 and six months for women. A four-month and six-month increment will be added to the retirement age each successive year.Pham Truong Giang, head of the Social Insurance Department under the MoLISA, said the increase in women’s retirement age will help ease labour shortage while ensuring social and financial stability of the social welfare system.This is an indispensible trend pursued by countries across the world, which demonstrates the equality between female and male employees, Giang added. -VNA