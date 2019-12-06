Seminar talks UN peacekeeping mission in Francophone environment
An international seminar, entitled “Vietnam and the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Francophone environment”, took place in Hanoi on December 6.
The event was co-hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the Defence Ministry’s Vietnam Peacekeeping Department under the auspices of the Asia-Pacific Office of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), the Asia-Pacific Office of the Francophone University Agency and the French Embassy in Vietnam.
The seminar focused its discussions on Vietnam and the Francophone community’s experience in the peacekeeping mission, achievements and challenges, thereby proposing measures to improve the efficiency of the work.
Director of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung said the event once again affirmed Vietnam’s political determination and commitment to extensively join the UN peacekeeping mission together with the Francophone community and partners.
He added that it provided a platform to outline bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, thus improving the efficiency of the peacekeeping mission in the future, especially at Francophone missions.
Vice Director of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department Col. Mac Duc Trong said Vietnam has joined the UN peacekeeping mission since 2014. This year, the country sent 40 officers to South Sudan and Central African Republic, deployed the first and second level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan.
According to him, Vietnam is actively preparing for the corps of engineers for the mission upon request, proving its delivery of commitments on the international arena and wish to share professional expertise in the field.
Participants shared the view that Francophone countries are making more contributions to the peacekeeping mission, and Vietnam needs to closely connects with the Francophone community in the work./.