World Vietnam attends 22nd IFRC General Assembly in Geneva A Vietnamese delegation is taking part in the 22nd General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) that opened in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 5.

Society Vietnam introduces white cane programme to support blind people The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on December 5 launched an initiative aiming to provide one million white canes for the blind and visually-impaired people in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam peacekeeping force honoured The level-two field hospital No.1 of the Vietnam People’s Army was honoured at a ceremony at Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City on December 5, after it completed the peacekeeping mission at the UN mission in South Sudan.

Society Truong Sa calendar app makes debut The “Truong Sa Calendar” application has been available for free download on the Apps Store and Google Play.